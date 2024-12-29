Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.47. 41,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

