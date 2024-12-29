Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 135,800 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

ADN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.43. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 828.45% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

