Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 23.6%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

