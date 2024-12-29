Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 23.6%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ACWX opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
