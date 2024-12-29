Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Able View Global Stock Down 7.9 %
ABLV opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Able View Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
About Able View Global
