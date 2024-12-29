Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Able View Global Stock Down 7.9 %

ABLV opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Able View Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

