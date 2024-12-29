Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Drops By 33.9%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 136,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $1.13 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

