Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Repsol Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

