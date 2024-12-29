Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,976,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.2953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

