Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Drops By 12.9%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABLLL opened at $29.11 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $30.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Get Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.6172 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.