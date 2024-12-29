Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of AFRIW opened at $0.99 on Friday. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

