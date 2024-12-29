Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Shares of AFRIW opened at $0.99 on Friday. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.
Forafric Global Company Profile
