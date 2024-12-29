Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 178,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

