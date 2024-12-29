Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Trading 53.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 53.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. 754,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

