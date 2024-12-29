Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $25.00 on February 3rd

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $455.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.76 and a 200-day moving average of $398.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

