Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Shares Up 72.1% – Still a Buy?

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 72.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 14,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 4,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Toro Energy
Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toro Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.