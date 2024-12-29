Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Shares Up 72.1% – Still a Buy?

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 72.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 14,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 4,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

