US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIL. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.21.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
