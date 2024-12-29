Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 566,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 63,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Diamcor Mining Stock Down 16.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
