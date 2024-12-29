AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNCL opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
About AGNC Investment
