NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance
NewLake Capital Partners stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.46.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
