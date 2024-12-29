Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on January 15th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
ADC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Citizens Jmp cut Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ADC
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.