Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
MHCUF stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.26.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.