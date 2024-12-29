Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MHCUF stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

