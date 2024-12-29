Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

