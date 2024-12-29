Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lument Finance Trust

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.