Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 31st

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE CHMI opened at $2.81 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMI
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.