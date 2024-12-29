Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 31st

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NYSE CHMI opened at $2.81 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

