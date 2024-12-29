Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 246.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on IRT
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.