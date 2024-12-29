Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on January 17th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.