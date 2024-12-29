Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 54.44 and a quick ratio of 54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.93.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.