Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 54.44 and a quick ratio of 54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.93.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.