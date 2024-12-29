Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

