Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.9 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.