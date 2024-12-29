CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 15th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

