Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
