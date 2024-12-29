BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $12.18 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
