BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $12.18 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.