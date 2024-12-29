Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $652.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

