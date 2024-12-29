Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

COLD opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.