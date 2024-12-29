Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.06. 2,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.