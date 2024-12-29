iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 57,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 57,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.76% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.