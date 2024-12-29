Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 143,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 102,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

