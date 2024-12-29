Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 124,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 126,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Southern Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

