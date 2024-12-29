Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 75,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 127,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Kropz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.49. The company has a market cap of £10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10.

About Kropz

(Get Free Report)

Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.