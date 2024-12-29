Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. 85,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 93,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

