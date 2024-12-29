Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.51 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86). 133,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 154,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

Anexo Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.08.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

