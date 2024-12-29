Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.31). Approximately 136,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 838,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.30).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley purchased 443,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £106,344 ($133,816.53). 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.