Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.14. 1,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Foxby Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

Foxby Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.7402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

