Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 53,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 130,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

