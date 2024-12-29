Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.29 and last traded at $45.34. Approximately 4,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

