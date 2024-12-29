SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.31. 27,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 18,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

