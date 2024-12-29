Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.