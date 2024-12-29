Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

