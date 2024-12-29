ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 4,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
