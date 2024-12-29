First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.08 and last traded at $167.18. 7,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.98.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 45.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 123.6% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

