Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 17,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.