SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
SPXXF opened at $7.78 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
