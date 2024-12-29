SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

SPXXF opened at $7.78 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

