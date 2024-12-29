iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 18,661 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

